DENVER (KDVR) — Strong, severe storms moved into northeast Colorado on Tuesday evening. Denver’s weather forecast will contain a few showers overnight ahead of a drier and warmer end to the workweek.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect east and northeast of the Denver metro until 10 p.m. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Weather tonight: Storms clearing

The chance for thunderstorms will move out Tuesday night. Denver will be left with a partly cloudy sky and low in the mid-50s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, mild

Wednesday will be much drier. Sunshine will help bring high temperatures to the low to mid-80s, which is comfortably below Denver’s average high of 89 degrees.

Looking ahead: Warmer end to the week

More sunshine on Thursday will help boost high temperatures into the upper 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Friday and Saturday will both start with a mostly sunny sky and be followed by a slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as high temperatures climb back to the upper 80s. The chance for a spotty afternoon shower will continue Sunday and Monday as high temperatures cool to just the mid-80s.