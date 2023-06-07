The Denver skyline with a lightning bolt traveling over it during a storm (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms look to continue in the Denver weather forecast. The storms will be scattered and may contain heavy rain and small hail each day.

A severe thunderstorm warning for western parts of Jefferson County, including Golden, was issued at 3:50 p.m. and expired at 4:45 p.m.

The biggest threat for heavy rain will be over the old burn scars in the foothills west of Denver.

Weather tonight: Storms depart and skies clear

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will diminish a few hours after sunset. Skies will then slowly clear across metro Denver and the Front Range.

The wind will be light and there could be some patchy fog mainly north of the city. Temperatures will be cool and comfortable with overnight lows in the 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Warm temperatures with more storms

The day will start off sunny followed by building clouds during the midday. Temperatures are forecast to return to similar levels as the last few days with readings mainly in the 70s and 80s.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains by noon and then spread east onto the plains by late afternoon.

There will again be the chance that some thunderstorms could produce heavy rain and small hail. The heavy rain threat looks to be higher over the mountains than across metro Denver.

Looking ahead: Soggy outlook, cooler weekend

The chance for afternoon storms continues into the weekend. A cold front is expected to arrive late on Saturday, and that will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Temperatures will cool into the 60s as a result.

The wet weather continues into early next week with a continued chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will slowly warm back into the 70s after a cool weekend. There appears to be some drying on the way by the end of next week.