DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn stormy Thursday evening with scattered storms bringing heavy rain to parts of eastern Colorado.

Storms could cause minor flooding in flood-prone areas due to their high rainfall rate and slow-moving nature.

Weather tonight: Showers and storms

Storms will develop Thursday afternoon and slowly push east across the Front Range and plains. The biggest threat with these storms will be the heavy rainfall.

Minor flooding is possible due to the soil still being wet from last week’s storms. Some roads will develop standing water in areas that get hit.

There will be several rounds of rain showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening with showers staying in the forecast overnight into early Friday.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight with mostly cloudy skies.

Weather tomorrow: Early showers clear out

Isolated showers will stay in the forecast for the first half of Friday before drier weather returns during the afternoon.

Rain totals from Thursday afternoon through Friday will range from a few tenths of an inch to over an inch in places that see the strongest storms.

Friday’s temperatures will stay cool in the 60s thanks to morning cloud cover.

Looking ahead: Drier weekend

The weekend will be mostly dry with a chance for an isolated shower or storm Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Temperatures will heat into the mid-70s both days.

Storm chances will go up towards the middle and end of next week.