DENVER (KDVR) — After a relatively quiet start to the holiday weekend in the Denver weather forecast, the chance for thunderstorms returns for July Fourth. Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day because of the risk of damaging winds, severe hail and a potential tornado.

That will be followed by even more rain and much cooler temperatures according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Rain chances for the week ahead from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clear and comfortable

There could be an isolated thundershower across some of the Colorado mountains. One or two of those storms could drift across the northern Front Range around Loveland, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with a light wind. Temperatures look comfortable in the 50s along the Front Range and a refreshing 40s in the high country.

Forecast lows across Colorado by Tuesday morning from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tomorrow: Strong to severe storms possible

Independence Day will start with plenty of sunshine along the Front Range and in metro Denver. Around noon to 2 p.m., showers and thunderstorms will build and start to move from west to east across northeast Colorado.

There is a risk that some of the storms could be strong to severe with lightning, wind and hail being the threat. There is also the possibility that some storms could still be around for Fourth of July celebrations between 8-11 p.m.

High temperatures for the 4th of July from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: More rain and cooler

A cold front will have temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday in Denver. And there will be more rain showers possible along with a few thunderstorms.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There will be additional showers and thunderstorms each day into the weekend. However, the chance will be much lower each afternoon starting on Friday. Next week is looking to start dry and warm, with plenty of sunshine to enjoy.