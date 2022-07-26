DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers and storms will push east across the Front Range Tuesday evening. Wednesday will stay hot with more isolated storms before an increase in rain chances for the end of the week.

A tornado warning was in effect until 4:30 p.m. for central Kit Carson County after a confirmed tornado was spotted near Stratton, the National Weather Service said. The NWS also reported quarter-sized hail.

“The severe threat will end during the late evening,” including reduced visibility, the NWS said.

Temperatures will hit the low 90s on Wednesday in Denver with a 20% chance for scattered storms in the afternoon. Monsoon moisture will bring great chances for rain to Colorado on Thursday and Friday.

Here in Denver, we could potentially see anywhere from 0.25 to 1 inch of rainfall accumulation by Friday night. Southern Colorado will see the biggest rainfall totals from the surge of moisture. with 1 to 3 inches possible in some spots.

The incoming rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the cool 70s on both Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, temperatures will hit the upper 80s with a 10% chance for an isolated storm.

Dry weather and temperatures in the 90s will return Sunday and Monday.