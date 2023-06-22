DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather saw another day of severe storms before dry, hot days return to the forecast.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Arapahoe, Douglas, and Jefferson counties until 9 p.m.

Weather tonight: Storm, flood watch

Storms were strong once again on Thursday afternoon and evening, a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Some turned severe with large hail and strong winds.

The strongest storms were expected between 2-6 p.m.

However, it will be best to keep cars in the garage through Tuesday evening. Denver is under a severe thunderstorm watch through 9 p.m. and a flood watch until midnight.

A slight risk is in place (yellow) for the Front Range and plains for large hail and strong wind.

The Front Range will dry out late Thursday night, with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Drying out

Friday will be hot and dry with temperatures hitting the mid-80s. There will be a 10% chance for storms on the northern Front Range and northeast plains.

Denver is expected to stay dry.

Looking ahead: Hot and dry

Temperatures will stay in the 80s with dry weather expected throughout the seven-day forecast.