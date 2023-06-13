DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay stormy for a few more days before dry weather moves in by Sunday and into next week.

Storms will be more isolated for the next few days than lately, meaning several areas will get missed by the rain.

Weather tonight: Drying out

Scattered rain showers will push through the Front Range Tuesday afternoon with drier conditions by the evening.

Denver will see partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the low 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Warming up

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with temperatures heating up to the mid-70s. There will be a 10% chance for a few isolated storms on Wednesday afternoon.

Storms are not expected to turn severe on Wednesday but could bring small hail, moderate rainfall and lightning.

Looking ahead: Dry Sunday

Storm chances will continue Thursday through Saturday with temperatures in the low to upper 70s.

After a wet few weeks, dry weather will finally return to the Front Range on Sunday. Sunday will hit the mid-80s in the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s at the start of next week with dry conditions continuing.