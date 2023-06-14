DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather has been mostly dry throughout Wednesday with only isolated storms. Storm chances will become more widespread Thursday and Friday.

Weather tonight: Isolated storms

Isolated storms will push east across the Front Range and plains Wednesday evening. They will likely not turn severe but will bring moderate rainfall and lightning.

Storms will clear out Wednesday night with clearing skies. Temperatures will fall to the low 50s early Thursday.

Weather tomorrow: Stormy pattern back Thursday

Denver’s stormy weather pattern will return on Thursday. The morning will be partly cloudy with temperatures heating to the 70s in the afternoon.

The best chance for storms on the Front Range will come after 1 p.m. and continue into the evening.

Weather looks mild and dry for the Nuggets parade in Denver, however, celebrations after noon could have the threat of lightning.

Severe weather chances will stay on the far Eastern Plains where a marginal and slight risk for hail and strong winds is in place.

Looking ahead: Dry, heating up

Friday will be the wettest day this week with widespread showers and storms. Temperatures will fall to the 60s thanks to the cloud cover.

Saturday will stay stormy with dry conditions on Sunday. Dry weather will stay into next week.

Denver will likely see its first 80-degree temperatures of June Sunday into next week.