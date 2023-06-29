DENVER (KDVR) – Temperatures in Denver will be cooler today in the upper 70s with some storm chances in the afternoon. Storm chances are higher across the eastern plains with a slight risk for severe storms.

Weather today: Afternoon storms

We’ll see partly cloudy skies today with below-average highs in the upper 70s. Storms can form in the mid-afternoon, pushing out into the plains through the evening hours. Storms can be severe across the plains with hail and gusty winds.

Weather tonight: Slow clearing

Storms will push east with slow-clearing skies tonight. Winds will become lighter as temperatures dip into the upper 50s.

Looking ahead: More storms and cooler

Storm chances are back and better on Friday afternoon, starting after the noon hour with cooler temperatures. Highs stay in the low 70s with a brisk afternoon wind. Saturday has smaller storm chances with below-average highs in the upper 70s. Sunday has slightly larger chances for storms, with close to seasonal highs in the mid-80s.

Monday is close to seasonal averages in the middle to upper 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Tuesday brings some storm chances back into the forecast for the Fourth of July. Highs will be in the low 80s with partly sunny skies. Wednesday also has storm chances with highs in the upper 70s.