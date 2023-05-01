DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild this week with storm chances each afternoon. The best chance for storms this week will be Thursday afternoon and evening.

Weather tonight: Dry, cool

There will be a few isolated showers and storms in the mountains and south into El Paso County on Monday afternoon.

Temperatures overnight will fall into the low 40s, with mostly clear skies on the Front Range.

Weather tomorrow: Mild, isolated storms

Temperatures will hit the low 70s on Tuesday with isolated showers and storm chances.

Storms are not expected to turn severe but could contain lightning and breezy winds. Most places will miss out on seeing a storm on Tuesday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead: Thursday storms

Wednesday’s storm chances will stay isolated with a 10% chance in Denver. High temperatures will climb to the upper 70s.

Thursday’s storm chances will increase to 40% on the Front Range. There will be light snow showers in parts of the mountains with rain showers and storms in the lower elevations.

Parts of the Front Range could see a few tenths of an inch of precipitation in stronger storms.

Highs will stay in the 70s on Friday and through the weekend. Storm chances will stay at 20% most days with only isolated chances on the Front Range.