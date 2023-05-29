DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm into Tuesday with isolated storm chances.

The best chance for storms turning severe Monday night and Tuesday night will stay on the far eastern plains of Colorado near the Nebraska and Kansas state lines.

Weather tonight: Eastern Colorado gets isolated storms

There will be isolated storms in eastern Colorado Monday night, but most places will stay dry.

There will be a few stronger storms on the eastern plains near Nebraska where a marginal risk for some larger hail and gusty winds is in place.

Temperatures will fall to the low 50s overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Scattered storms, low 80s

There will be another 30% chance for scattered storms on Tuesday with the best chance in metro Denver and the Front Range between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Storms will race across the plains late Tuesday evening. There could be a weak storm or rain showers late Tuesday night on the Front Range after the initial round of storms mid-afternoon.

High temperatures will hit the low 80s in Denver.

The best chance for storms to turn severe is on the far eastern plains with a marginal risk in place. Hail and gusty winds along with lightning will be the main threats.

Looking ahead: Stormy week to come

Storm chances will stay in the forecast each day for the next week. Highs will hit the mid to upper 80s through Friday.

The main threat with storms on Wednesday and Thursday will be heavy rain.

Storm chances will be highest on Saturday with temperatures cooling to the low 70s through the weekend.