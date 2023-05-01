DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures in the 70s are here for the whole week with some isolated showers and storm chances in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny skies and warm

Monday begins the workweek with mainly sunny skies and warmer highs in the lower 70s. A spotty shower is possible in the afternoon and evening, mainly focused along the foothills.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on May 1

Weather tonight: A few clouds

Some clouds linger overnight with fairly clear skies. Winds will be light Monday night as temperatures dip into the lower 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on May 1

Looking ahead: Afternoon showers, storms

The mild weather continues on Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s and better chances for some pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon.

Highs reach the upper 70s on Wednesday with a few extra clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on May 1.

Thursday could have some late-day showers and storms after highs top out in the middle 70s. Winds will also be brisk Thursday.

Friday is back to mainly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. The weekend to follow has highs in the lower 70s with storm chances on Saturday afternoon.