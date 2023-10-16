DENVER (KDVR) — If you enjoy sunshine and above-average temperatures for Denver’s weather, then this forecast is for you.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

After a beautiful day in the metro area, the page is turning Monday night and temperatures will cool off into the middle 40s under mostly clear skies. Look for winds to be gusty at times, up to 20 mph overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Even warmer with more sun

Tuesday temperatures will be well above average with even more sunshine on the way. Highs will max out in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

It will be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Oher than that, there’s a very mild day in store.

Looking ahead: Staying dry and warm

While Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, temperatures are expected to stay mild and conditions will be dry.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 70s with gusty winds. Those winds will calm down by Thursday and Friday as temperatures ramp back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s.