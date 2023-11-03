DENVER (KDVR) – After some morning clouds, mainly sunny skies are back across Denver on Friday afternoon as highs warm to the 70 degree mark.

Weather today: Sunshine and comfy

Partly cloudy skies stick around for the first half of Friday, but the clouds clear and make for mainly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will be above average in the upper 60s and low 70s with a brief breeze mid-afternoon.

Denver weather on Nov. 3, 2023 (KDVR)

Weather tonight: Mainly clear skies

Skies stay mostly clear Friday night, but lows will be mild as Denver dips into the middle 30s. The Mile High City could see a few spots across the metro that dip to freezing. Winds will also be light overnight.

Denver weather on Nov. 3, 2023 (KDVR)

Looking ahead: Nice weekend before rain next week

Denver kicks off the weekend with plenty of sunshine on Saturday afternoon as highs are comfortable in the middle 60s.

Denver should see even warmer weather on Sunday afternoon as temperatures top out in the lower 70s.

A few clouds move in making it a mix of sun and clouds to round out the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather’s 7-day forecast on Nov. 3, 2023 (KDVR)

Partly cloudy skies are still around on Monday with comfortable highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday starts partly cloudy with clouds increasing through the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 60s with a light wind. Rain is possible late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday could see showers in the first half of the day with snow possible in the high country. Cloudy skies stick around for Wednesday with cooler highs in the low 50s.

Sunshine returns on Thursday afternoon with cool highs in the upper 40s.