DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild for the next few days with chances for snow early Monday morning and late Wednesday evening.

After a cold January, it has been nice to see warmer temperatures to kick off the month of February. Denver hit 41 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow

Mountain snow showers will develop Sunday night and continue into Monday morning. Clouds will build on the Front Range overnight.

Temperatures will fall to about 24 degrees in Denver to start off Monday.

Weather tomorrow: Chance for snow

The chance for snow is only about 10% in Denver and along the Front Range on Monday morning. It will likely only be a few flurries that won’t produce any accumulation.

Dry conditions will return by the afternoon. High temperatures in Denver will hit the mid-40s.

The mountains will see 1-6 inches of snow by Monday night. Roads could turn slick at higher elevations throughout Monday.

Looking ahead: Dry weather returns

Tuesday will be dry with temperatures in the mid 40s. This is seasonal for this time of year in Denver.

Another snow chance will move in late Wednesday night. Dry conditions and cooler temperatures will move in Thursday after the cold front.

Warm 50s move in by next weekend.