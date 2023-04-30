DENVER (KDVR) — After a nice weekend, Denver’s weather will warm back up to temperatures in the 70s alongside some spring showers and thunderstorms during the workweek.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear and mild

Overnight, Denver will stay under a mainly clear sky as low temperatures fall to around 40 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Mainly sunny and warmer

Sunshine will quickly boost high temperatures into the lower 70s, which is 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

There is a slight chance for an isolated showers with the heat of the afternoon, but right now the metro looks like it will stay dry.

Looking ahead: Spring showers and 70s

A typical spring pattern will settle in for the workweek. Temperatures will climb from lows in the 40s to highs in the low to mid 70s.

There will be a daily chance for a few showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening.