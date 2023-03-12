DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will go from chilly to mild as we start the new workweek. By Tuesday, Denver’s temperatures will hit the 60s.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow

Colorado’s mountains will continue to see scattered snow showers Sunday night into early Monday morning. Most spots will dry out by midday Monday. There could be up to an additional 2 inches of snow in some spots.

Passing clouds will stay in place on the Front Range Sunday night as temperatures fall into the low 20s by Monday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Mild temps

Monday will be mild on the Front Range with high temperatures in the mid-50s. The average high in Denver this time of year is 55 degrees.

Along with the mild temperatures, conditions will stay dry in Eastern Colorado with partly cloudy skies. The mountains will see isolated snow showers.

Looking ahead: Thursday rain/snow

Temperatures will heat up to the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, running about 10 degrees above average.

Tuesday will stay dry with the next storm system arriving late Wednesday into Thursday. There will be a chance of rain and snow showers on Thursday.

Temperatures will drop from the 60s on Wednesday to the low 40s on Thursday.

Dry weather and sunshine will return on Friday and Saturday.