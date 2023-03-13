DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will have a nice warmup to start the week on Monday, before rain, snow, and 40s finish it off.

Weather today: Seasonal sunshine

Monday will be mild on the Front Range with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

The average high in Denver this time of year is 55 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs on March 13.

Along with the mild temperatures, conditions will stay dry in eastern Colorado with partly cloudy skies. The mountains will see isolated snow showers with light accumulation.

Looking ahead: Thursday rain, snow

Temperatures will warm up to the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, running about 10 degrees above average. Tuesday will be dry, but the next storm system is right behind.

A storm will come in late Wednesday into Thursday. There will be heavy snow west with a chance of rain and snow showers to the east.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals on March 16.

Temperatures will drop from the 60s to the cool 40s on Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on March 13.

Dry weather and sunshine will return on Friday and Saturday with a slow warm up.