DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay soggy on Friday but will be followed by warmer temperatures and a few afternoon showers this weekend.

Weather today: Soggy end to the workweek

Fog will linger through the morning, and will be followed by clouds and showers. Temperatures will be cooler and only reach the mid-60s alongside the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Showers ending, clouds clearing

Overnight showers will taper off and some of the clouds will clear. Denver will be left with a partly cloudy sky and low temperature falling to the mid-40s.

Looking ahead: Warming up with a few afternoon storms

A typical spring pattern will take form this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will start with sunshine and help to boost high temperatures to the mid-70s. By the afternoon, clouds will increase and so will the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

The chance for showers and afternoon thunderstorms will increase as the workweek goes on and high temperatures climb to the upper 70s.