DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team continues to track a storm system that will move across Colorado late on Tuesday and into Wednesday. This storm will return snow and cold to the Denver weather forecast.

Colorado’s Most Accurate forecast has the details on timing, temperatures and totals.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

Skies will remain mostly clear Sunday night along the Front Range. Southern parts of Colorado could see a few clouds lifting into the region during the overnight hours.

Temperatures will be cold, with the entire state below freezing. Some of the coldest nighttime lows will be in the mountain valleys. Metro Denver will have readings in the teens and 20s.

Overnight lows by Monday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sun with clouds

Your Monday will start off with plenty of sunshine followed by increasing clouds. The southern and central mountains will have an increased chance for snow showers. The southern plains will also see some rain and snow showers.

One or two of those showers could reach up to the Monument Hill area south of metro Denver. Temperatures look mild for the Front Range. Consider these afternoon highs the warm before the storm.”

Forecast highs for Monday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Snow, wind and cold

A storm will move from west to east just south of Colorado from late Tuesday into Wednesday evening. In this position, it will produce snow along the Front Range.

Snow will start to accumulate late Tuesday evening and will have an impact on the Wednesday morning drive. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday.

Light snow will continue to fall until late on Wednesday before ending from north to south. Snow will be deepest in the Colorado mountains and across southern portions of the state.

POSSIBLE snowfall totals across Colorado from the Pinpoint Weather team

For the Front Range, from Fort Collins to Castle Rock, the storm look to bring between 2-6 inches of snow. The lower totals will be north of Denver, with the higher totals south of downtown.

The exact track of the storm system determines where totals end up, so any shift in the track (north or south) can fluctuate these totals. The track has been shifting south a little bit over the last few days. So the Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update snow totals daily.