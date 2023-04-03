DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is now a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as Denver’s weather turns cold and snowy with an incoming storm system.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow

Colorado’s mountains will see scattered snow showers develop Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. The Front Range will see cloud cover increase, with temperatures falling quickly into the 30s overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Chilly, snow showers

Temperatures will fall to the 30s by Tuesday morning and will slowly drop throughout the day. Most places on the Front Range will only be in the low 30s by Tuesday afternoon.

The mountains will wake up to scattered snow showers with slick and snowy roads.

Snow showers will first start on the northern Front Range and push south throughout the morning. Most of the roads should be dry or just wet for the morning commute on the Front Range, except for areas in northern Colorado, which will see snow earlier.

Snow showers will move through the Denver metro area on and off from mid-morning until Tuesday evening before clearing out Tuesday night. The best chance for road impacts will be for the Tuesday evening commute.

Snowfall totals will be small for most of the Denver metro area, with up to an inch expected. There will be up to 4 inches on the Palmer Divide and into the foothills. The areas that could see more than an inch will have a higher chance of some slushy roads.

The mountains will see about 2-10 inches of snow by Tuesday night.

Looking ahead: Warm weekend

There will be another 20% chance for light snow showers on Wednesday, with minimal accumulation. High temperatures will climb back into the 40s.

Thursday is the Colorado Rockies’ home opener, and weather conditions are looking better than just a few days ago. There will be a 10% chance for a shower early Thursday morning with dry conditions by game time and highs in the 50s.

It will be a warm weekend ahead in Denver with sunshine and temperatures near 70 degrees by Easter Sunday.