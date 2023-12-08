DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Friday for snowfall that has already started in the mountains and will pick up after sunset. Denver’s weather will stay dry through the evening drive ahead of late evening and overnight snowfall and colder temperatures.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect until Saturday morning. Accumulating snow is forecast to reach:

4-10 inches in the mountains

4-8 inches in the Palmer Divide

6-12 inches in the southern foothills

Accumulating snow could lead to slick and snow-covered roads. A winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning for northern El Paso County for 3-9 inches of snowfall and wind gusts up to 40 mph, all contributing to very difficult travel with reduced visibility at times.

Weather tonight: Snow showers

On Friday night, snow showers will pick up, especially in the foothills and Palmer Divide. Snowfall totals will only amount to 1-2 inches by the airport and 2-3 inches of snow in the city.

The highest snowfall totals will be in the foothills and Palmer Divide, where widespread 4-6 inches of snowfall is forecast.

Temperatures will be chilly but seasonal, falling to 20 degrees in the city, then single digits and teens in the mountains.

Weather tomorrow: Chilly sunshine

Sunshine returns on Saturday, but cold temperatures will stick around. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s, which is about 5 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Seasonal week ahead

Sunday, sunshine and a southerly shift in wind will help bring temperatures back up near 50 degrees. Denver will see similar conditions again on Monday.

Another system will move through on Tuesday. This will bring more showers, the chance for flurries and chillier temperatures. Then, drier conditions with seasonal temperatures move in Wednesday through Friday.