DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay wet and cool Wednesday night as scattered rain and snow showers push across the Front Range.

Weather tonight: From rain to snow

There will be scattered rain showers across the Front Range Wednesday afternoon with gusty winds. By sunset, some of the rain showers will transition over to snow as temperatures cool into the 30s.

Snow showers will be spotty so not everyone will see snowfall Wednesday night, but areas that do will likely see totals stay less than an inch with wet roadways.

Snowfall will move out around midnight for the lower elevations.

The mountains will see between 1 and 6 inches of snowfall by Thursday night depending on elevation and location.

Weather tomorrow: Mountain snow

Temperatures will hit the low 50s in Denver on Thursday with breezy afternoon winds. The Front Range and plains will stay dry.

Colorado’s mountains will see scattered snow showers throughout the day.

Looking ahead: Rain showers

Denver will see another chance for rain showers late Friday that could change to snow by early on Saturday. These will be hit-and-miss type showers with minimal accumulation.

Sunday will be sunny and dry with highs in the low 60s.

Rain chances will return next week as temperatures stay in the 50s and 60s.