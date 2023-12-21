DENVER (KDVR) — The mild temperatures in the Denver weather forecast are about to end with only one last mild day on Friday. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday as a storm system heads to Colorado this weekend, with colder temperatures and rain and snow chances.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, final snow totals are still in question because of the differences in track, strength and duration. The maps below show a few possibilities for high and low totals:

Weather tonight: Clear, calm and cold

Skies will be clear across the state with just a few high clouds over some mountain peaks. The wind will be light and in a southerly direction.

It will be cold again, with below-freezing temperatures across Colorado. The coldest overnight lows will be in the teens through some mountain towns, especially the higher valleys.

Overnight lows by Friday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: One more mild December day

There will be one last mild day across Colorado, with afternoon readings once again 10-15 degrees above normal. The warmest temperatures will be across eastern Colorado and through metro Denver, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

It will be mostly sunny for the Front Range, with increasing clouds over the mountains and some late-day rain and snow showers possible.

One more mild day across Colorado with above normal highs

Looking ahead: Colder with snow for Christmas weekend

Rain showers are expected to develop late in the day on Saturday for metro Denver. Those showers could mix with snow very late, likely closer to midnight. Snow will continue overnight into Sunday.

There will be accumulation across the state. However, details on totals will more than likely change a bit in the coming days. So watch the Christmas Eve forecast closely for updated snow totals and possible impacts on your holiday plans.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

A few flurries may still be possible early on Christmas Day. It will be a chilly holiday with some sunshine returning to the Front Range.

The forecast quickly turns dry, sunny and mild again through the remainder of next week.