DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cold and breezy Tuesday night as snow showers, strong winds, and blizzard conditions continue on the Eastern Plains.

Weather tonight: Blizzard warning on northeast plains

A blizzard warning will remain in place on the northeast plains through midnight Tuesday night. Winds will gust up to 60 mph in spots with lingering snow showers making visibility low and travel tough.

There could be a few lingering snow showers on the east side of the Front Range but most places will remain dry Tuesday night.

The mountains will also see lingering snow showers with additional snowfall accumulation.

Temperatures will fall to a chilly 19 degrees in Denver overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Wind continues, lingering showers

There will be isolated snow showers on the Eastern Plains and mountains throughout Wednesday with up to an additional 2 inches of accumulation on the plains and up to 8 inches of snow in the mountains.

Winds will stay gusty in the mountains and on the plains with blowing snow still impacting travel.

The Front Range will stay dry on Wednesday with winds up to 25 mph and high temperatures in the mid-30s.

Looking ahead: Cold week ahead

Metro Denver and the Front Range will stay dry for the rest of the week with more wind on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will stay below the average high of 44 degrees the rest of the week with afternoon high temperatures only hitting the 30s in Denver.

Another chance for snow is possible in Denver next Wednesday and Thursday. The Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated on this storm as it gets closer.