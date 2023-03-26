DENVER (KDVR) — Snow showers return Sunday night into Monday, followed by sunshine and a warming trend.

Winter weather advisories are in effect starting at midnight through 6 p.m. Monday for northeastern Colorado, along Interstate 76.

Weather tonight: Snow showers return

Clouds will continue to increase Sunday evening ahead of snow showers. Temperatures will be chilly and fall down to 20 degrees. Snow accumulations will be light, and less than 1 inch in Denver, with 1-2 inches in the mountains.

Weather tomorrow: Snow showers ending, more cool temps

A few light snow showers will continue Monday. Showers will taper off from west to east through the afternoon and evening.

Snowfall totals will be less than one inch in Denver. Areas with winter weather advisories will see 3-6 inches of snow alongside wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Temperatures will be cool and only reach the upper 30s.

Looking ahead: Dry, warming trend Tuesday through Thursday

Snow showers will wrap up Tuesday night, and the metro will be left with cool and breezy conditions. Sunshine and warmer weather will move in Tuesday through Thursday.

The next chance for snow showers will move in Thursday night into Friday.