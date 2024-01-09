DENVER (KDVR) — A series of storm systems will be moving across Colorado in the coming days bringing rounds of snow and much colder temperatures to Denver weather.

The Pinpoint Weather team, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, is forecasting strong wind on Wednesday to gust off the mountains and across the plains through early Wednesday.

Possible wind gusts on Wednesday across the Front Range

Weather tonight: Mountain snow and cold

Snow will be falling in the Colorado mountains tonight and into midday on Wednesday. Several inches of fresh snow along with windy conditions will cause travel to be challenging through most of Wednesday.

Temperatures will be cold with single digits and teens statewide with some mountain towns dipping below zero again.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Windy Wednesday

The snow and cold will continue in the mountains on Wednesday. Across the plains, it will be sunny with just some late day passing clouds.

The windy conditions will subside during the afternoon. Temperatures along the Front Range and in metro Denver will reach the upper 30s and low 40s again.

Forecast highs on Wednesday across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Cold for days with periods of light snow

There will be light snow on and off starting on Thursday and lasting through Monday for metro Denver. Totals through the period look to be light, but could still have an impact on area roads given the colder temperatures for days.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The coldest temperatures of the season so far arrive on Saturday and sticks around until Tuesday. The Denver metro area looks to go below freezing Friday afternoon and not reach 32 degrees again until Tuesday afternoon. That could be almost four straight days in the deep freeze. And, the overnight lows could drop below zero on a few mornings too.