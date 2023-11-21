DENVER (KDVR) — Enjoy another mild and sunny day in Denver weather before a colder and snowy change arrives on Thanksgiving evening. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Friday because of cold, accumulating snow and possible slick roads.

POSSIBLE snow totals from late Thursday through early Saturday from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clear and cold night

Skies will be mostly clear across Colorado on Tuesday night with just a few high clouds drifting north to south during the overnight hours.

It will be cold again with all of the state going below freezing. The coldest lows will be in the single digits and teens across mountain towns.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and mild again

It will be another easy travel day on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions across Colorado.

It will also be warmer with afternoon highs about 10-20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Find temperatures in the 50s across the western half of the state and warmer 60s and 70s over the Eastern Plains and in metro Denver.

Foreast highs on Wednesday across Colorado

Looking ahead: Cold and snowy for several days

A cold front arrives early on Thanksgiving day in metro Denver and along the Front Range turning skies cloudy and cooling temperatures into the 40s.

Snow showers will develop in the foothills during the afternoon and slide into the city during the evening hours.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Light snow will continue on and off on Friday across the Front Range and in the Colorado mountains. Several inches of accumulating snow looks possible.

Travel could be slick early and again late on Friday. Temperatures turn colder with highs below freezing for a few days.

Skies will clear early on Saturday allowing roads to thaw out. A drier pattern and slow warming will return for the rest of the weekend and early next week.