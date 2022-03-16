DENVER (KDVR) — Rain and snow will arrive in the foothills and Denver on Wednesday night as the next winter storm moves in.

Rain will move into the metro area Wednesday evening and will switch to snow after sunset. Snow will linger overnight with moderate snow at times. Temperatures will dip just below freezing for metro Denver overnight, with highs around 40 on Thursday.

The snow will taper through Thursday morning with it ending by the early afternoon. One quick round of snow is possible in the evening hours. Travel will be impacted on Thursday morning with slushy and snowy roads.

Snowfall totals can be difficult with the switch from rain on Wednesday night, with the warm ground and above-freezing highs on Thursday. This is what’s expected:

Metro: 2-5 inches

2-5 inches South and west of Denver: 5-10 inches

5-10 inches Foothills: 8-15 inches

8-15 inches Palmer Divide: 6-10 inches

Clouds will clear late on Thursday with sunshine back on Friday and highs near 50 degrees. Sunshine is back for the weekend as highs reach the 60s, helping to melt the snow.

Another winter system moves in late Sunday night and into Monday, making a slick start to the workweek. Sunshine is back by Wednesday with seasonal temperatures.