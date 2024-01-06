DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather stays chilly Saturday and Sunday as the metro gets ready for a Pinpoint Weather Alert day on Monday thanks to more snow chances.

Weather today: More sun but cool

Saturday features cool temperatures as highs top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

It’s a little bit cloudy this morning but look for those clouds to clear out by this afternoon. It could be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. There will be a little snow in the foothills and the high country, though it will dissipate by mid-morning.

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy at times

Get ready for chilly temperatures Saturday night, along with increasing clouds.

Lows are forecasted to drop down into the upper teens and lower 20s. The increased cloud cover is all thanks to our next system which will be pushing into the metro area Sunday night into Monday morning.

Looking ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on Monday

Snow showers will push down from the foothills toward the I-25 corridor Sunday night into Monday.

Snowfall totals by Monday morning will only reach less than an inch for the Denver metro but will be closer to 2-4 inches for areas above 9,000 feet and the Palmer Divide.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert day has been issued for Monday. This is because of accumulating snowfall and below-freezing temperatures which could lead to slick roads and slower travel during commute hours. Monday, wind gusts at times will also pick up to over 30 mph at times which could blow snow and lower visibility.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures return to the forecast on Tuesday. But, this calm weather pattern will be short-lived because another chance for snow and much colder temperatures moves back into the forecast by the end of the week. Temperatures are forecasted to dive down into the upper 20s and lower 30s on Thursday and Friday, and overnight lows will be in the single digits at times.