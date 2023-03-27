DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will dry out Monday afternoon with temperatures returning to the 50s and 60s the rest of the week.

The Monday morning snowstorm brought big totals to parts of the northern Front Range with only an inch or two across Metro Denver.

Weather tonight: drying out

Dry weather will return to Colorado Monday afternoon and evening. Skies will clear overnight with chilly morning temperatures.

Parts of Colorado’s mountains will fall below zero overnight with a morning low of only 17 degrees expected in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: sunshine returns

Sunshine and dry weather will return on Tuesday with breezy afternoon winds. Denver’s high temperature will climb to 51 degrees.

With sunny skies and temperatures well above freezing, the snow that is left on the ground will see significant melting.

Looking ahead: another chance of snow

Wednesday will stay dry with highs in the mid-50s.

The next storm system on the Front Range will move in late Thursday into Friday morning. As of Monday afternoon, it looks like this storm will be spotty rain and snow showers with minimal accumulation.

With the storm being a few days away, the amount of snow and if it will accumulate is uncertain but it does look like the main impact will be Friday morning.

Sunshine, dry weather, and high temperatures in the 60s will return over the weekend.