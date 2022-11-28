DENVER (KDVR) —Snow will impact the metro area and the Front Range late Monday night and through Tuesday morning in the Denver weather forecast.

Forecast Monday night

Snow continues in the mountains and for the Interstate 70 corridor with strong wind and falling temperatures.

Snow will arrive in northern Colorado from 10 p.m.-midnight. Snow hits Denver from midnight- 7 a.m. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Forecast Tuesday

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Expect a snowy, slick morning commute with air temps falling through the 20s across the Front Range.

Snow tapers-off after 9 a.m. to flurries and skies will clear in the afternoon.

Total snow forecast:

Denver: 2-5 inches

Fort Collins: 4-6 inches

Foothills: 4-8 inches

Boulder: 4-6 inches

Palmer Divide: 2-5 inches

Ski Areas: 6-14 inches (Central and Northern Mountain zones, less south)

Forecast snow totals (inches) by 5 p.m. Tuesday

Forecast Wednesday-Sunday

Expect a very cold start Wednesday morning in the single digits in Denver. The mountains start well below zero.

It will be sunny and dry Wednesday and Thursday.

Clouds increase Friday as a storm system blows through the mountains. There will be a slight rain shower risk in Denver.

The weekend forecast looks dry and sunny.

The next storm system slides through on Monday with a 20% snow risk.