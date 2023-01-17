DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds build across Denver Tuesday with snow arriving in the evening hours and lingering through Wednesday. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories go into effect Tuesday and last through Wednesday evening in the Denver weather forecast.
Weather today: More clouds, evening snow
Increasing clouds will be seen across the Front Range Tuesday with cooler highs in the middle 30s. Snow will arrive in Denver this evening and become heavier tonight.
Weather tonight: Snow showers
Snow will be moderate to heavy overnight with roads easily becoming slick and slippery. Travel impacts are expected on Wednesday morning and through the evening.
Winds will pick up Tuesday evening, gusting to 25 mph overnight.
Weather tomorrow: Heavy snow to impact travel
Snow will stay moderate through the early morning hours of Wednesday with lighter snow by mid-day and clearing by the evening hours.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 30s with cloudy skies. With impacted travel, Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
Front Range snow totals will be between 5 to 10 inches with the highest totals south along the Palmer Divide. The Eastern Plains will have a few spots along Interstate 76 that will see over a foot of snow. Most mountain towns will see 4 to 8 inches of snow.
Looking ahead: Staying cool, flurry chances
Sunshine builds back in for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.
Friday has a mix of sun and clouds with a small chance for some light snow flurries in the evening hours. Highs hover in the middle to lower 30s as we head into the weekend.
The sunshine returns on Saturday, but more clouds push in on Sunday. Light snow chances are possible in the southern half of the state as the weekend comes to an end.