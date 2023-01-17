DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds build across Denver Tuesday with snow arriving in the evening hours and lingering through Wednesday. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories go into effect Tuesday and last through Wednesday evening in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather warnings across the state for Jan. 17.

Weather today: More clouds, evening snow

Increasing clouds will be seen across the Front Range Tuesday with cooler highs in the middle 30s. Snow will arrive in Denver this evening and become heavier tonight.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Jan. 17.

Weather tonight: Snow showers

Snow will be moderate to heavy overnight with roads easily becoming slick and slippery. Travel impacts are expected on Wednesday morning and through the evening.

Winds will pick up Tuesday evening, gusting to 25 mph overnight.

Pinpoint Weather: Denver snow timeline for Jan. 17-18

Weather tomorrow: Heavy snow to impact travel

Snow will stay moderate through the early morning hours of Wednesday with lighter snow by mid-day and clearing by the evening hours.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 30s with cloudy skies. With impacted travel, Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow futurecast for Jan. 18.

Front Range snow totals will be between 5 to 10 inches with the highest totals south along the Palmer Divide. The Eastern Plains will have a few spots along Interstate 76 that will see over a foot of snow. Most mountain towns will see 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals for Jan. 18.

Looking ahead: Staying cool, flurry chances

Sunshine builds back in for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.

Friday has a mix of sun and clouds with a small chance for some light snow flurries in the evening hours. Highs hover in the middle to lower 30s as we head into the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 17.

The sunshine returns on Saturday, but more clouds push in on Sunday. Light snow chances are possible in the southern half of the state as the weekend comes to an end.