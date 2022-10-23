DENVER (KDVR) — Snow has moved into the mountains with winds increasing for Denver weather. Clouds build in and stick around for Sunday evening with a small chance for a shower.

Weather today: Snow and wind

Snow lingers through the day in the higher elevations with, 4 to 10 inches possible in mountain towns. The Peaks may see more snow. Totals around the Continental Divide will be light, with only a few inches expected.

Clouds move across the Front Range and metro Denver area with mild highs in the mid-60s.

Winds will be gusty from 20 to 40 mph, with some expected to be stronger, ranging from 50 to 60 mph across the state.

That means low visibility is possible from blowing snow in the west to blowing dust in the east.

The plains also have high fire danger today so no outdoor burning.

Weather tonight: First freeze

Temperatures dip to freezing tonight in Denver, so a freeze watch has been issued.

Time to clear out the sprinkler lines and cover exposed pipes!

Looking ahead: Dry then more precipitation

Monday will be cooler with highs in the low 50s with sunny skies and gusty winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Another chance for rain and snow is possible on Thursday with highs in the low 50s.

Friday has more sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. Sunshine and mild weather is back on Saturday with low 60s and light winds.