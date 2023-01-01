DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. A Winter Weather Advisory will also also in effect for Denver and the Front Range until 8 p.m. Monday.

Forecast Overnight Sunday

In Denver, there will be increasing clouds with light snow developing by 11 p.m. to midnight especially west. Lows will be around 28.

In the Mountains, snow continues with 1-2 inches of accumulation.

Forecast Monday

Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for Denver and the Front Range.

Two waves of snow are forecasted. The first, arrives overnight through the morning rush-hour with 1-2 inches of accumulation. Temps stay in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Then a midday break with drier air.

The second wave of snow will arrive for the evening rush-hour with another 1-2 inches of accumulation.

The Mountains can expect 2-6 inches of new snow accumulation. Avalanche watches and warnings remain in effect. Avalanches are likely.

Forecast Tuesday

In Denver, snow tapers-off late Monday. Skies partially clear on Tuesday with breaks of sun. Highs around 32.

In the mountains, snow will continue with another 2-4 inches of accumulation.

Forecast Wednesday

In Denver, there will be sunny skies and low 30s on Wednesday.

In the mountains, there will be a few leftover morning snow showers, gradually turning drier.