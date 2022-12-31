DENVER (KDVR) — On this New Year’s Eve, expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions in Denver with lows in the upper 20s.

In the Mountains, expect moderate to heavy snow with gusty wind and temps in the teens or colder. Avalanche watches/warnings remain in effect.

Forecast Sunday

In Denver, increasing clouds with highs near 40.

In the Mountains, light to moderate snow continues. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

Forecast Sunday Night

Snow continues in the Mountains. Snow hits Denver on Monday.

Forecast Monday

Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Winter Storm Watches are in effect.

In Denver, snow arrives around 4 a.m. and continues until 10 p.m. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Total snow accumulation:

Denver: 2-5″

Foothills: 3-8″

Palmer Divide: 2-5″

Eastern Plains: 2-5″

Forecast total snow (inches) by Tuesday 5am.

Forecast total snow (inches) by Tuesday 5 a.m.