DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather turns cold and snowy again starting Tuesday evening. The heaviest snow and biggest travel impacts will be on Wednesday, which is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Weather tonight: Cool, partly cloudy

Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s overnight. There will be partly cloudy skies and breezy winds on the Front Range.

The eastern plains will see scattered rain and snow showers overnight with scattered snow showers in Colorado’s mountains too.

Weather tomorrow: Snow starts late

Tuesday morning will be dry on the Front Range with partly cloudy skies. Snow chances will move in first to the foothills and Palmer Divide in the afternoon and will eventually slide over Metro Denver late Tuesday evening.

High temperatures will hit the mid 40s with more cloud cover in the afternoon as the snow gets closer. Winds will be breezy to gusty at times Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Wednesday

Scattered snow showers will continue into Wednesday before ending late Wednesday night. The heaviest snow will fall Wednesday morning making travel tough for the Wednesday morning commute.

Snowfall totals will range from 3-6 inches in Metro Denver, 4-9 for the Palmer Divide and foothills, and 1-3 across the Northern Front Range.

Along with the snow, temperatures will be cold with this storm. Highs will fall to the 20s on Wednesday with wind gusts up to 35mph.

Sunshine and dry weather will return by Thursday.

Temperatures will heat up into the weekend with more dry weather.

The next chance for snow will return on Monday.