DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will continue this pattern of warm and sunny weather through Thursday ahead of colder temperatures and the next chance for snow on Friday.

High wind warnings are set to go into effect for the foothills on Thursday. Wind speeds will pick up to 30-45 mph, with gusts reaching up to 80 mph. This could make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear, mild

Wednesday night will stay mainly clear and mild. Low temperatures will fall to the mid-30s, which is 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: More mild weather

Thursday, Denver will see another mild day. High temperatures will climb to the mid-60s, which is 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, but still just shy of the record high of 70 degrees set in 1906.

Looking ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

On Friday, snow and much colder temperatures return to the forecast. Snow is on track to start in the mountains on Thursday night, then roll toward the metro Friday morning.

Another round of snowfall will move into the Denver area during the evening commute. This could make road conditions slick, so plan for extra travel time.

Snow showers will wrap up by Saturday morning, but the cold air will stick around.

Snowfall totals in the Denver area are forecast to reach up to 2-4 inches. Higher elevations could pick up over 6 inches of snowfall from this event.

Temperatures on both Friday and Saturday will only reach highs in the 30s. This will be followed by more seasonal temperatures on Sunday and Monday, up to highs in the mid-40s.