DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm for one more day before a cold front pushes in Thursday afternoon. Colorado’s next storm system will bring heavy mountain snow and a big cooldown.

Weather tonight: Clear, calm

The weather will be quiet along the Front Range on Tuesday night. Dry conditions will be in place across Colorado with mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s Wednesday morning in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Fire weather warning

Wednesday will be mild and sunny with a high temperature of around 71 degrees in Denver.

Winds will be breezy on the Eastern Plains, with gusts up to 30 mph. A fire weather warning has been issued for parts of eastern and southern Colorado on Wednesday.

Scattered rain and snow showers will start to push into Western Colorado late Wednesday night.

Looking ahead: Snow chance Thursday, Friday

A cold front will swing through the state throughout Thursday, dropping temperatures to the 50s.

The mountains will see heavy snow showers on Thursday, making travel tough. Rain and mixed showers will arrive on the Front Range by Thursday afternoon.

Showers could change over to snowfall Thursday night into early Friday morning in the lower elevations, with dry weather returning by midday Friday.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s by Friday afternoon.

How much snow could fall?

Snowfall totals will be highest in the mountains, with up to 18 inches forecast for the San Juan Mountains and up to 12 inches in the central and northern mountains.

Most of metro Denver and the Front Range will see a range of no accumulation to totals under an inch. We aren’t expecting big road impacts across the metro. The Palmer Divide and foothills will see 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

Dry weather with temperatures in the 60s will return over the weekend and into next week. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour on Sunday for the end of daylight saving time.