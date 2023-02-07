DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn cooler with a chance of snow Wednesday into Thursday. This will be a quick hitting storm system with a strong cold front dropping temperatures from the 50s on Wednesday to the 30s by Thursday.

Weather tonight: Clear

It will be a clear and calm weather night in Colorado. Temperatures will dip to the low 20s overnight along the Front Range.

Weather tomorrow: 50s to snow

Wednesday will start off dry with some sunshine. Temperatures will quickly warm into the low 50s by midday.

By Wednesday afternoon, as the cold front gets closer, cloud cover will build and winds will begin to increase. The cold front will swing through Wednesday evening after 6 p.m.

As the front moves through, temperatures will fall quickly with wind gusts up to 40 mph. There will be a small window for scattered snow showers on the Front Range Wednesday evening.

Showers will be spotty and will move quickly, meaning that some areas might not see snowfall or accumulation. Areas that do see a shower will see accumulations stay under an inch. It will likely not be enough snowfall to cause road impacts on the Front Range.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers and gusty winds through the second half of Wednesday. Totals by Thursday morning will range from 1 to 6 inches. There could be areas of low visibility and tough travel in heavier showers when winds are strong.

Looking ahead: Warm weekend

Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall to the 30s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay breezy to gusty for the first half of the day.

Temperatures will warm quickly into the weekend with sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will hit the 50s again by Saturday.