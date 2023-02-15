DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will dry out Wednesday evening and make way for a mild and sunny weekend ahead.

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, snow reports measured about 2 to 6 inches across metro Denver with higher totals in the foothills.

Weather tonight: Drying out

Light snow showers will stay through the evening commute in areas along and east of Interstate 25. Snow showers will slowly shift east throughout the evening.

The Front Range will see dry weather return late Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the single digits.

Additional snowfall accumulation will range from 1 to 2 inches for metro Denver with up to 3 inches across the Palmer Divide. The Eastern Plains could stack up an additional 2 to 5 inches Wednesday night.

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine returns

Thursday will be sunny and dry with temperatures returning to the mid-30s.

There will still be slick spots on the roads, especially Thursday morning on the side streets.

Looking ahead: Warm weekend ahead

Temperatures will continue to heat up into the weekend with high temperatures returning to the 50s by Saturday and Sunday.

Another chance for snow will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.