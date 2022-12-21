DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather saw plummeting temperatures and snow on Wednesday as an arctic cold front arrived. The most dangerous part of the storm will be the wind chill, which stays into Friday.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day remains in effect for Thursday and Friday.

Weather tonight: Snow, extreme cold

Temperatures will be dangerously cold for people and pets. Limit time outdoors.

Subzero temperatures arrived Wednesday evening and will remain in the forecast into Friday. Wind chill temperatures will continue to drop overnight, approaching -30 in Denver on Thursday morning and -50 on the Eastern Plains.

While the wind has decreased since the storm’s arrival, it will still be around overnight. Gusts of 10-35 mph are possible at times. The mountains will see warmer temperatures than the Front Range because the thick arctic air mass is unable to cross the range.

Snow will continue Wednesday night and into the Thursday morning commute. It’s coming from west to east with moderate bands at times. The snow will reach the southeast parts of the state later Wednesday night.

This storm is affecting travel conditions. Watch out for icy conditions overnight, especially on bridges and overpasses. The cloud deck is also low, obscuring visibility.

Snow bands continue dropping in overnight. The most accumulation will be about midnight to 2 a.m. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting about 1-3 inches on the Front Range, 4-5 inches farther west and 4-6 inches in the higher elevations.

Weather tomorrow: Subzero temperatures

Dangerously cold temperatures continue to be the biggest threat of this storm. Denver’s temperature will drop to about -14 by 8 a.m. The wind chill will approach -30 in Denver and -50 on the Eastern Plains.

Wind chills by Thursday afternoon will not be as harsh but will still be dangerous, especially on the plains. Although it will warm, subzero temperatures will stay through Thursday and into Friday morning.

Thursday morning will see a chance of flurries, but the snow will be mostly diminished by then and what flurries arrive will end quickly. Sunshine will return in the afternoon.

Looking ahead: Warming up

The winds will continue to decrease until Friday morning when the wind chill warning goes away. Friday will be cold but the most dangerous part of the storm will be over.

Things begin to warm up for the holidays this weekend. Snow will not be falling but should still be around on Christmas day.

High temperatures get back above freezing on Saturday and continue to warm through early next week, reaching the mid-50s by Tuesday.