DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system passing south of Colorado will keep Denver weather under lots of clouds and chilly temperatures for another day. There will also be some light snow or flurries late Tuesday evening and again late Wednesday evening.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, some light accumulation is possible along the Front Range and in metro Denver. However, most places will be less than an inch with little impact on area roads.

There will be more snow south and east of the city, and roads in those areas could be slick early on Wednesday.

Possible snowfall totals through Wednesday evening along the Front Range

Weather tonight: Snow showers, fog and cold

Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with some patchy fog possible in the foothills west of Denver.

The wind will be light and from a generally southerly direction. It’ll be cold with overnight lows in the teens and 20s statewide, putting all of Colorado below freezing again.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: More snow showers possible

There will be additional snow showers or flurries, mainly later in the day on Wednesday. It’ll be another chilly day across the eastern half of the state and in metro Denver.

It will be milder across some mountain areas than it will be down on the plains.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Wednesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Sunshine returns with mild days

The southern storm will lift away from Colorado on Thursday, allowing sunshine to return.

Thursday will reach seasonal levels in the 40s. That will be followed by a milder weather pattern, putting temperatures in the 50s.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Look for plenty of sunshine over the upcoming weekend, with the warmest readings getting close to 60 degrees by Sunday. That mild trend will continue into the start of next week.