DENVER (KDVR) — Light snow continues across the state for most of Wednesday with chilly highs in the teens. Winds could also be brisk, blowing the light snow back over the roads. Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Alert day for Feb. 15.

Weather today: Snow showers continue

Snow will linger across most of the state Wednesday as the system is slow to leave the area.

Highs in the teens will be cool as winds will be brisk out of the northeast. Snow will wrap later this evening.

Roads will be impacted as the snow won’t end until after the evening commute, so Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on feb. 15. Pinpoint Weather: Snow tracker on Feb. 15.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies and cooler temps

Snow will end along the Front Range by late evening and should be clear of the Eastern Plains around midnight. Winds will dramatically slow Wednesday night as lows dip into the single digits.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Feb. 15.

Looking ahead: Nicer weekend

Sunshine is back for Thursday afternoon, but temperatures will be cool and below average in the lower 30s.

Friday finishes off the workweek with seasonal highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny skies.

The weekend looks comfortable with highs in the lower 50s and plenty of sunshine. Saturday may have a few extra clouds through the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for Feb. 18 and 19.

Monday is also mild with highs in the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Models show another winter system early in the workweek, but time and impacts are not consistent. The Pinpoint Weather team will keep some snow and rain chances in the forecast for early Tuesday, but that may change.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Feb. 15.

Highs on Tuesday only make it to the lower 40s with extra clouds.