DENVER (KDVR) — The snow isn’t going anywhere in the higher elevations, and Denver could be dealing with a few flurries by tomorrow, but there should be little to no accumulations.

For the high country, there are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories through much if not all of the weekend.

Areas in the northern mountains such as Rabbit Ears Pass can expect an additional 16-32 inches of snowfall, which is why they are under a Winter Storm Warning. Meanwhile, the Flat Tops could get an additional 1-2 feet of snow with this system.

Elsewhere, there may be an additional 6-12 inches of snow for those under a Winter Weather Advisory, including Aspen and Vail.

Roads will be very slick in the high country and visibility will be an issue, make sure to take your time on the roads!

A high wind watch was also set to go into effect for the foothills Saturday evening through Sunday morning. During this time, wind speeds will pick up to 30-50 mph and could gust up to 80 mph.

An avalanche watch has also been issued for Saturday night through Sunday. Avalanche danger will be high, level 4 or 5, because of heavy snow and strong wind.

Weather today: Cool and cloudy in the metro

Temperatures on Saturday will be a touch below average, only in the middle to lower 40s. There will also be breezy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Keep any loose lightweight items secured! Look for the clouds that we will be dealing with this morning to partially clear by the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Breezy with more mountain snow

Snow will continue to fall in the mountains tonight as overnight low temperatures are expected to sink into the 20s. There will still be breezy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph again.

Looking ahead: Mountain snow, warming workweek

Snow showers will continue in the mountains through Sunday and even into Monday for some. The Northern mountains will receive the most snowfall, with some areas potentially getting another 2+ feet of snow.

Denver will see a strong westerly shift in wind. This is a drying breeze that will aid in a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Temperatures on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 40s, which is seasonal for this time of year. A few flurries aren’t out of the question, but most of us will be dry.

Sunshine and a big warming trend kick in for the start of the workweek. Highs will climb to the upper 50s Monday, 60 degrees Tuesday, then mid-60s on Wednesday and Thursday.