DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next week. There are two waves of snow that will move through this weekend, keeping temperatures below 40 degrees.

Weather tonight: Chilly

Monday night will be partly cloudy on the Front Range with dry conditions. Temperatures will fall to about 12 degrees in Denver overnight. There will be areas of patchy fog Tuesday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Late flurries

The first half of Tuesday will be dry in Denver with a 10% chance for flurries in the afternoon. Most places will not see accumulation from the snow on Tuesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday will hit the low 30s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday morning snow

Denver has a 20% chance for snow showers Wednesday morning. Totals will likely be under an inch across the Denver metro area with up to 2 inches on the Palmer Divide and into the foothills.

The mountains will have 2-6 inches of snow by Wednesday night.

Dry weather will return on Thursday and Friday with temperatures close to the 40s on Friday.

Another storm system will push through over the weekend. This storm system is still several days out so a lot can still change, but as of Monday night, it looks like the frigid temperatures will be a bigger impact than snowfall totals.