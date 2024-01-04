DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay chilly with the chance for snow showers Thursday night.

Temperatures will stay below normal through the weekend with another chance for snow Sunday night.

Winter weather advisories in effect for parts of southern and eastern Colorado. The combination of measurable snowfall, plus icy conditions in the eastern plains, will lead to difficult travel through Friday.

Weather tonight: Snow showers, chilly

On Thursday night, there will be a brief chance for snow showers in the metro as a system moves in from the south.

The better chance for an inch of more snowfall will be along the Palmer Divide and south.

Temperatures will stay on the chilly side and fall to the 20s.

Weather tomorrow: Cool day, chance for snow late

On Friday, clouds will decrease in the metro as highs climb to the lower 40s. This will be ahead of another chance for snow showers Friday evening.

Looking ahead: Cold weekend, more snow chances

Snowfall totals by Saturday morning will be minimal for Denver with around an inch.

Amounts will be higher for areas toward the Palmer Divide and into parts of the mountains.

The weekend will bring a much calmer, but colder weather pattern. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Sunday will be a touch cooler with temperatures climbing from a low in the teens to highs in the mid-30s. This will be followed by another round of snowfall Sunday night into Monday.

Since temperatures will stay below freezing Monday, there could be slick conditions on the road impacting the morning commute.

Tuesday will be dry and more seasonal ahead of another chance for snow on Wednesday.