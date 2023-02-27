DENVER (KDVR) — It has been snowing in the Colorado mountains Monday. The snow will stay in the mountains, leaving the Denver weather forecast with just some passing clouds, breezy conditions and seasonal temperatures near 50 degrees.

The snow will let up for a brief period Monday evening before returning again on Tuesday in Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Snowfall forecast for Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Cold, breezy

It will remain a little breezy at times through the overnight hours heading into Tuesday morning. As is typical, the gusty winds will most likely roll down the foothills west of Denver. The wind forecast looks similar to Monday, with a west-southwest wind blowing between 10-20 mph.

Temperatures will dip below freezing in most places across Colorado with the coldest readings in the mountain valleys.

Pinpoint Weather team forecast lows across Colorado by Tuesday morning

Weather tomorrow: Mild, mountain snow

Snow will continue in the Colorado mountains on Tuesday, along with wind gusts at times. Across metro Denver and the Eastern Plains, it will be sunny, with just a few passing clouds early, and a mild, breezy afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The average high at this time of year in Denver is 49 degrees, so it’ll be a seasonal afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather team forecast highs across Colorado on Tuesday

Looking ahead: Light snow chances

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a chance for snow arriving on Wednesday in metro Denver. Right now, the track of the storm is looking to be farther south. The impacts look to focus on the southern half of the state, with a better chance for snow and better accumulation.

Light snow showers are expected, especially late on Wednesday. The southern track of the storm will limit accumulation along the Front Range to under an inch. A few snow showers could be left over early on Thursday, mainly south of the city.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There is another low chance for flurries with limited, if any, accumulation on Friday for Denver. This storm also appears to track south, does not have much cold air and will last for only a few hours.

The weekend is looking dry with a chilly start on Saturday followed by a mild Sunday for the first weekend in March.