DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking another round of snow in the Colorado mountains, with more expected on Wednesday. Some of that snow could spill into the Denver weather forecast late afternoon into the early evening.

The storm is too far to the south of Colorado to deliver impactful snowfall to metro Denver and the Front Range. Total snow in the high country looks good and will have some travel impacts.

Snowfall forecast for Colorado through Wednesday night Pinpoint Weather snowfall forecast for Front Range

Weather tonight: Breezy, cold

There will be some high clouds drifting along the Front Range and Denver during the overnight hours. The mountains will continue to see light snow showers in a few spots.

It will be breezy with southerly wind speeds up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will be cold again, with the lowest readings in the mountain valleys.

Forecast overnight low temperatures by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Snow, chilly

Snow will become widespread in the Colorado mountains again on Wednesday with several inches of accumulation on the way. There are winter weather advisories in place for possible slick roads, especially over the higher mountain passes.

It will be a fairly cloudy day across Denver, with a few snow showers arriving late in the afternoon and lasting into the early evening. It will be a chilly day, with afternoon readings in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Pinpoint Weather team forecast highs for Colorado on Wednesday

Looking ahead: Another snow chance

Thursday will be dry, mainly sunny and chilly in Denver. Another fast-moving late-day cold front will return the chance for snow showers on Friday. Right now, light accumulation of less than an inch looks possible and mainly after the evening commute.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The weekend ahead looks dry with a chilly start on Saturday followed by a milder Sunday.

Next week is also looking dry with just some passing clouds and highs close to the seasonal average in Denver of around 50 degrees.