DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay chilly heading into the weekend alongside the chance for some light snow showers Friday, with higher snowfall totals in the mountains through the weekend.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect in the mountains Thursday evening through at least Friday night. Some 5-10 inches of snow is expected.

The highest snow totals are possible above 8,500 feet, especially on slopes facing south and southwest. This could lead to slick road conditions and difficult travel.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisory on Nov. 30

Weather tonight: Cloudy, cold

Thursday night, Denver will stay under a mainly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be cold but seasonal, falling to 20s degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Snow showers, chilly

Friday, Denver will see more clouds and the chance for a few snow flurries. Temperatures will only reach 40 degrees, which is almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Denver will see little to no snow accumulation, but snowfall totals will increase in higher elevations and could lead to slick conditions over mountain passes.

Looking ahead: Sunshine, warmer temperatures

Saturday, sunshine returns to the metro. Temperatures will be cool but seasonal, climbing to the mid-40s alongside breezy conditions. In the mountains, there will be another round of snow showers.

While the Front Range and Eastern Plains could see flurries, high snowfall totals will again be concentrated in the mountains.

Sunshine and warmer weather move back into the forecast for the start of the workweek.

Monday, highs will climb to the upper 50s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. A warming trend will follow and bring highs into the 60s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.